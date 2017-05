According to American network, Showtime, Leon Dawson, the trainer and Uncle of super middleweight Andre Dirrell is being hunted by Maryland police after sucking punching Dirrell’s opponent Jose Uzcategui after the Venezuelan was disqualified for punching Dirrell after the bell.

Dirrell was unable to continue fighting due to the illegal punch but Lawson caused even more confusion by landing a crafty right hand on Uzcategui.

The bout was for the IBF interim super middleweight title.