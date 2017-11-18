Dirrell Returns Victorious In Flint

Former WBC super middleweight champ Anthony Dirrell, 31-1-1-(24) claimed six round technical decision win over Denis “Momma’s Boy” Douglin, 20-6-(13) , at the Dort Federal Event Center Flint, Michigan on Friday night

Dirrell, who returned after a 10 month lay off, wobbled Douglin in round one but Douglin fought back hard as Dirrell rained in some heavy punches. Douglin was deducted a point in in round six for for pushing Dirrell to the floor. Following an accidental headbutt in round six, Dirrell was cut over the left eye forcing the bout to be stopped and the referee consulting the scorecards. Dirrell was judged the winner by scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

On the undercard welterweight Jamontay Clark, 13-0-(7), won an eight round majority decision win over Domonique Dolton. Clark was cut over the right eye in round four. The scores were 76-76, 78-74 and 77-75.

In a welterweight bout Ryan “Cowboy” Karl won an eight round unanimous points win over Kareem Martin. The scores were 78-74 twice and 77-75.