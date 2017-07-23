class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Dayana Cordero Retains Title Against Cardozo



World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim Champion Dayana Cordero retained her Bantamweight belt this Friday, after beating Argentine Julieta Andrea Cardozo by unanimous decision in Barranquilla, Colombia.

 

The Colombian champion didn’t have much trouble as she dominated in the ring during the 10 rounds. The “Diamond”, as she is known, handled the distance very well and placed the blows more accurately. Thus, the judges gave her the victory by a double 100-90 and 98-92.

 

Now, the WBA Interim Bantamweight Champion has a record of 16 wins, 5 losses, a draw and 11 knockouts.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd