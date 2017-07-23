Dayana Cordero Retains Title Against Cardozo

The Colombian champion didn’t have much trouble as she dominated in the ring during the 10 rounds. The “Diamond”, as she is known, handled the distance very well and placed the blows more accurately. Thus, the judges gave her the victory by a double 100-90 and 98-92.

Now, the WBA Interim Bantamweight Champion has a record of 16 wins, 5 losses, a draw and 11 knockouts.