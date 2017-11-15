Daws Returns On November 24

Lenny Daws is looking to end the year on a high when he features at the Tolworth Recreation Centre, in Surbiton,Surrey on Friday, 24th November.

Daws, a former two-time British and European Super-Lightweight Champion, has his first fight since his loss to Anthony Yigit for the Vacant European title in February and will feature in a six-round contest.

The Morden hero pushed the Swedish talent the full twelve-round distance and lost on the judges’ scorecards, but he says more determined than ever to land a final title in his long and distinguished career.

“It’s great to be back in action and fairly local to home so I’ll have some great support on my return to the ring and I aim to get back into winning ways,” Said Daws.

“Whilst I was disappointed with the result of the Yigit fight, it was a fight that I wasn’t hurt or bashed up in. He was a tricky opponent and I just couldn’t get my work off on the inside. Even at my age it’s a learning experience and I came away with a lot of new things that I’ve been working on in the gym since,”

“The hunger and desire is still there and it’s what makes me get up and train everyday. I’m a carpenter by trade and I’ve turned work down to prepare for this fight because I know I need to put on a top performance and be at my very best,”

“I feel that there is a final chapter missing in my career. The world title has always eluded me and I still want that final defining opportunity and I know that I’ll have to work my way back up towards it. If that mean challenging for the European title again then I’ll go down that route, but there are other avenues that I can do down,”

“I’m going all out on the 24th November, end the year strong and then look for a huge 2018.”

Female World Champion Pink Tyson, real name Kallia Kourouni, from Sparta, Greece, headlines the show, promoted by Hennessy Sports in association with Joey Pyle and John Edwards.

Undefeated Bexleyheath Super-Featherweight prospect Yusuf Safa returns to action following his win on the Hughie Fury-Joseph Parker undercard and aims to target his first professional title shortly.

Two-time Olympian John Joe Nevin from Mullingar, Ireland, has his first in Britain as the supremely talented 28-year-old continues to build on his unbeaten record.

Heading up an exciting undercard will be: Iver Heavyweight Naylor Ball; Mitcham Super-lightweightCheznie Hawkins; Farnborough’s George Lamport, Camberley Lightweight Jonny Phillips; Chertsey Lightweight Tony Vincent makes his highly-anticipated professional debut and Mitcham Super-lightweightZahayr Al Quahtani.