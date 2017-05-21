Davis Takes Out Walsh In 3

Gervonta Davis went on the road in the first defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship and made a statement with an emphatic third-round TKO of previously undefeated local favorite Liam Walsh in the opening bout of Showtime Championship Boxing from Copper Box Arena in London.

The southpaw Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) set the pace from the opening bell, connecting seemingly at will with a strong left hook. In the third round, America’s youngest world champion floored Walsh with a strong left after a series of brutal connecting combos on the inside. Walsh got up, but the onslaught continued seconds later and referee Michael Alexander stopped the championship bout at 2:11, with Walsh defenseless and on unsteady legs.

Speaking on Showtime Championship Boxing Davis said: “Tonight we were in the groove,” Davis said. “I think he was hurt pretty bad. The ref did his job and it was just a matter of time. I used my boxing IQ tonight and picked my shots, and when I picked my shots I got him out of there.

“I’m still on the rise. I became a champion super-fast, but I’m still rising and there’s more to come.”

Other results

British Featherweight title Ryan Walsh w tko 11 Marco McCullough

Light Heavyweight Anthony Yarde w tko 4 Chris Hobbs

Super Welterweight Joe Pigford w ko 5 Aarron Morgan

Light Heavyweight Lerrone Richardsw w pts 6 Bosko Misic

Lightweight Archie Sharp w tko 3 Tamas Laska

Lightweight Lucien Reid w pts 6 Michael Mooney

Super Welterweight Sammy McNess w pts 6 Zaurs Sadihovs

Super Lightweight Mitchell Smith w pts 6 Lee Connelly

Super Featherweight Boy Jones w pts 6 Norbert Kalucza

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois w ko 1 David Howe

Super Lightweight Sanjeev Sahota w tko 3 Steven Backhouse

Super Lightweight Ben Smith w pts 4 Youssef Al Hamidi