Davis Takes Out Walsh In 3

Gervonta Davis went on the road in the first defense of his IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship and made a statement with an emphatic third-round TKO of previously undefeated local favorite Liam Walsh in the opening bout of Showtime Championship Boxing from Copper Box Arena in London.
The southpaw Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) set the pace from the opening bell, connecting seemingly at will with a strong left hook. In the third round, America’s youngest world champion floored Walsh with a strong left after a series of brutal connecting combos on the inside. Walsh got up, but the onslaught continued seconds later and referee Michael Alexander stopped the championship bout at 2:11, with Walsh defenseless and on unsteady legs.
Speaking on Showtime Championship Boxing Davis said: “Tonight we were in the groove,” Davis said. “I think he was hurt pretty bad. The ref did his job and it was just a matter of time. I used my boxing IQ tonight and picked my shots, and when I picked my shots I got him out of there.
“I’m still on the rise. I became a champion super-fast, but I’m still rising and there’s more to come.”
Other results
British Featherweight title Ryan Walsh w tko 11 Marco McCullough
Light Heavyweight Anthony Yarde w tko 4 Chris Hobbs
Super Welterweight Joe Pigford w ko 5 Aarron Morgan
Light Heavyweight Lerrone Richardsw w pts 6 Bosko Misic
Lightweight Archie Sharp w tko 3 Tamas Laska
Lightweight Lucien Reid w pts 6 Michael Mooney
Super Welterweight Sammy McNess w pts 6 Zaurs Sadihovs
Super Lightweight Mitchell Smith w pts 6 Lee Connelly
Super Featherweight Boy Jones w pts 6 Norbert Kalucza
Heavyweight Daniel Dubois w ko 1 David Howe
Super Lightweight Sanjeev Sahota w tko 3 Steven Backhouse
Super Lightweight Ben Smith w pts 4 Youssef Al Hamidi