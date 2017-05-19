Davis Makes Weight At Second Attempt For Title Defence Against Walsh

IBF super featherweight champ Gervonta Davis, and undefeated No. 1 contender Liam Walsh both tipped the scale at the 130-pound limit during Friday’s official weigh-in at the Theatre Royal Stratford East for Saturday’s clash at the Copperbox Arena in London,England.

With fans chanting “Walsh is gonna get you” as Davis stepped on the scale, the Baltimore native narrowly missed the 130-pound limit by two ounces. Per IBF rules, Davis was given two hours to shed the extra ounces and successfully made weight approximately 90 minutes later.

“I feel good,” Davis said. “I’m ready.”

After the weigh-in, Walsh downplayed the tense stare down and words exchanged during the faceoff.

“Tomorrow we’ll lay hands on each other for real and the best man will come on top. I’m gonna win. I’m going to give every last ounce of what I’ve got.”

Fight # 1 16.30

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

LERRONE RICHARDS 171lbs V ANTHONY FOX 174lbs

Fight # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Featherweight Contest

LUCIEN REID V MICHAEL MOONEY

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest

BEN SMITH V YOUSEF AL HAMIDI

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

BOY JONES JNR 132lbs V NORBERT KALUCSA 130lbs

Fight # 5

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest

MITCHELL SMITH 139lbs V LEE CONNELLY 138lbs

Fight # 6

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

ARCHIE SHARP 131lbs V TAMAS LASKA 131lbs

Fight # 7

THE BRITISH FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

RYAN WALSH 126lbs V MARCO McCULLOUGH 126lbs

Fight # 8

8 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest

JOE PIGFORD 155lbs V AARON MORGAN 154lbs

Fight # 9

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest

DANIEL DUBOIS 234lbs V DAVE HOWE 256lbs

Fight # 10

THE SOUTHERN AREA LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

CHRIS HOBBS 175lbs V ANTHONY YARDE 175lbs

Fight # 11 LIVE SWING

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Welterweight Contest

SAM McNESS 155lbs V ZAURS SADIHOVS 154lbs

Fight # 12

THE IBF WORLD JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

GERVONTA DAVIS 130lbs V LIAM WALSH 130lbs

Fight # 13 TV FLOATER 1

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Flyweight Contest

SUNNY EDWARDS 115lbs V GYULA DODU 113lbs