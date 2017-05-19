class="_affBodyDiv">
Davis Makes Weight At Second Attempt For Title Defence Against Walsh



IBF super featherweight champ Gervonta Davis, and undefeated No. 1 contender Liam Walsh both tipped the scale at the 130-pound limit during Friday’s official weigh-in at the Theatre Royal Stratford East for Saturday’s clash at the Copperbox Arena in London,England.

 

 

 

With fans chanting “Walsh is gonna get you” as Davis stepped on the scale, the Baltimore native narrowly missed the 130-pound limit by two ounces. Per IBF rules, Davis was given two hours to shed the extra ounces and successfully made weight approximately 90 minutes later.

 

“I feel good,” Davis said. “I’m ready.”

 

After the weigh-in, Walsh downplayed the tense stare down and words exchanged during the faceoff.

 

“Tomorrow we’ll lay hands on each other for real and the best man will come on top. I’m gonna win. I’m going to give every last ounce of what I’ve got.”

 

 

Fight # 1 16.30
6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest
LERRONE RICHARDS 171lbs V ANTHONY FOX 174lbs

 

Fight # 2
6 X 3 Minute Rounds Featherweight Contest
LUCIEN REID V MICHAEL MOONEY

 

Fight # 3
4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest
BEN SMITH V YOUSEF AL HAMIDI

 

Fight # 4
6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest
BOY JONES JNR 132lbs V NORBERT KALUCSA 130lbs

 

Fight # 5
6 X 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest
MITCHELL SMITH 139lbs V LEE CONNELLY 138lbs

 

Fight # 6
6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest
ARCHIE SHARP 131lbs V TAMAS LASKA 131lbs

 

Fight # 7
THE BRITISH FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
12 X 3 Minute Rounds
RYAN WALSH 126lbs V MARCO McCULLOUGH 126lbs

 

Fight # 8
8 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest
JOE PIGFORD 155lbs V AARON MORGAN 154lbs

 

Fight # 9
4 X 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest
DANIEL DUBOIS 234lbs V DAVE HOWE 256lbs

 

Fight # 10
THE SOUTHERN AREA LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
10 X 3 Minute Rounds
CHRIS HOBBS 175lbs V ANTHONY YARDE 175lbs

 

Fight # 11 LIVE SWING
6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Welterweight Contest
SAM McNESS 155lbs V ZAURS SADIHOVS 154lbs

 

Fight # 12
THE IBF WORLD JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
12 X 3 Minute Rounds
GERVONTA DAVIS 130lbs V LIAM WALSH 130lbs

 

Fight # 13 TV FLOATER 1
4 X 3 Minute Rounds Flyweight Contest
SUNNY EDWARDS 115lbs V GYULA DODU 113lbs

 

Fight # 14 FLOTER 2
6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest
SANJEEV SAHOTA 142lbs V STEVE BACKHOUSE 143lbs


