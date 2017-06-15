Davis Jr Faces Toughest Test On July 15

Robbie Davies Jnr admits he faces “by a distance” the toughest test of his career as he prepares to square up to Polish dangerman Michal Syrowatka on the big Chris Eubank v Arthur Abraham show in London on July 15th.

Syrowatka will come to the capital with a burgeoning reputation as his 18-1 record underlines, but unbeaten Davies, who will box for the WBA Continental Super Lightweight title at The SSE Arena, Wembley, says he will show boxing fans just why he has been tipped as Liverpool’s next world champion.

Super lightweight Davies, who thrilled the ITV cameras in his last outing in January, said: “Syrowatka is a significant step up in class for me and I really respect this kid as he is as tough as they come. He will be my hardest opponent by a distance, but my goal is the world title and in order to get there you have to negotiate around quality fighters like Syrowatka.

“This will be a treat for me and for everyone who comes to the arena or watches on television because a whole load of people will soon know what all the fuss is about when I have stopped a quality fighter like Syrowatka. I’m a world champion in the making, no doubt about it and this is a massive step towards that eventual success.”

Syrowatka has only been beaten once, to Rafal Jackiewicz, but it was a defeat he quickly avenged a few months later in 2016.

The 29-year-old Polish No1 is a huge fans-favourite in his native eastern Europe and Davies Jnr, whose latest victory extended his record to 15-0, knows he will have to be on the top of his game to topple his opponent.

Davies Jnr said: “I come from a very proud boxing family as my Dad was a brilliant amateur and decent pro and I’m going to make everyone from my home city sit up and take notice. I’m on the way up and up. I showed in January that I am something special and I’ll do it again, against Syrowatka.

“I have worked on a few things in the gym and I’m absolutely raring to go on a massive show in London. This is a dream come true for me and when I become world champion I will look back on this fight as the one which really got me recognised. Syrowatka is in for a whole world of trouble.”

Davies v Syrowatka is on Eubank v Abraham card at The SSE Arena, Wembley, promoted by Poxon Sports, in association with Team Sauerland and will be live and exclusive on ITV Box Office. The thrilling show also features unbeaten Kid Galahad against Dane Dennis Ceylan, another boxer who can boast a flawless record. Also fighting that night will be another two unbeaten boxers, Anthony Cacace against British champion Martin Ward.

Davies Jnr said: “It hardly needs me to say it, but that is an incredible set of fights for the fans to enjoy. It will be one of the most memorable nights in British boxing history.”