Davis And Walsh Work Out In London




Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh participated in public workouts on Wednesday at the York Hall in advance of this Saturday’s IBF Junior Lightweight Championship from Copper Box Arena in London,England.

 

Baltimore’s Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) was joined in the ring during the workout by his promoter and mentor, all-time great Floyd Mayweather. Davis, who became America’s youngest reigning world champion in January, will make the first defense of his IBF belt on the road against undefeated No. 1 contender and local favorite Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs).

 

Davis vs. Walsh is the opening bout of a unique split-site, four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing event this Saturday that begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. In the main event, Gary Russell Jr. will make the second defense of his WBC Featherweight World Championship against mandatory challenger Oscar Escandon from MGM National Harbor just outside of Washington, D.C.

 

Two world title eliminators will round out the quadrupleheader. Top super middleweight contenders Andre Dirrell (25-2, 16 KOs) and José Uzcátegui (26-1, 22 KOs) will face off in an IBF Super Middleweight Eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for champion James DeGale. Undefeated Rances Barthelemy (25-0, 13 KOs) will meet Kiryl Relikh (21-1, 19 KOs) in a WBA Super Lightweight Eliminator for unified champ Julius Indongo.

 






