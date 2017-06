The Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control considered the behaviour and comments made by Boxer David Haye for his contest with Tony Bellew on the 4th March 2017 at the O2 Arena, London at their Board meeting on Wednesday, 14th June 2017.

Mr. Haye admitted that his behaviour amounted to misconduct and brought Boxing into disrepute.

The Stewards fined Mr. Haye the sum of £25,000.00p

Information supplied by the British Boxing Board Of Control