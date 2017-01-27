Tweet Culcay To Defend WBA Crown Against Andrade





Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) is set to defend his WBA World Super Welterweight title against former WBO World Champion Demetrius Andrade (23-0, 16 KOs) on March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.



‘Golden’ Jack claimed the WBA strap with a unanimous decision over Maurice Weber in Frankfurt on May 9, 2015. The 31 year-old has since defended his title with a points victory versus Dennis Hogan in Hamburg on December 5, 2015, and a stoppage win against Jean Carlos Prada in Potsdam on April 9, 2016.



The Ecuadorian-born German will now face his toughest test when he meets Andrade on March 11. The undefeated American is a former WBO World Champion having claimed and defended the title with victories over Vanes Martirosyan in Texas on November 9, 2013, and Brian Rose on June 14, 2014 in New York, before being stripped of the belt due to inactivity.



As amateurs both men competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and claimed gold medals at the Amateur World Championships. Andrade beat Culcay on his way to winning gold at the 2007 tournament in Chicago, while Culcay had to wait for the 2009 tournament in Milan to secure first prize.



Ahead of their WBA World Super Welterweight showdown, Culcay admits he is eager to avenge his amateur defeat and prove he is the top name in the division.



‘’Losing to Andrade in the 2007 amateur championships is something that has stayed with me to this day,’’ says Culcay. ‘’I’m so happy that I will finally get the chance to get my revenge against Andrade and show I am the better fighter.‘’



Promoter Kalle Sauerland is predicting an ‘explosive encounter’ between the warring super welterweights and expects their amateur rivalry to add to the occasion.



‘’This will be the first World title fight on German soil in 2017, and what better way to start the year,’’ said Sauerland. ‘’We have two of the top names in the division going head-to-head in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Their amateur rivalry will be sure to add to the intrigue. Jack is out for revenge. He may has lost out to Andrade in Chicago, but now the American must travel to Jack’s homeland to try to take the title from him.’’



Rising German super middleweight star Leon Bauer (10-0, 8 KOs) is the first name confirmed for the undercard. The 18 year-old claimed the IBF Youth World title in his last contest and will look to build on this success when he returns in Ludwigshafen.





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet