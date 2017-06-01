Cotto/Kamegai Media Quotes

Former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) and Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) today hosted a press conference ahead of their 12-round bout for the vacant WBO Light Middleweight World Championship that will take place Saturday, August 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., presented live on HBO World Championship Boxing.

It was also announced at today’s press conference that Cotto will return to Golden Boy Promotions for a multi-fight deal starting with his battle against Kamegai on August 26. In addition, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions will partner with Cotto and Miguel Cotto Promotions on developing prospects, advancing boxing in Cotto’s Puerto Rico homeland and promoting the boxing legend’s upcoming fights.

Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say at Wednesday’s press conference:

MIGUEL COTTO, Former Four-Division World Champion:

“I’m very happy to be back and to be here. Our training camp starts on the first of July. Kamegai is a tough fighter, and he is coming with the victory on his mind. I’m going to do the best I can for this fight and fight with my heart as always. See you all on August 26.”

YOSHIHIRO “EL MAESTRITO” KAMEGAI, Junior Middleweight Contender:

“For me to fight someone I’ve been a fan of since I was 20 years old is an honor. I look forward to fighting him, and I’m out here to win this fight. I don’t speak English well, but I do speak boxing and I plan to put on a very entertaining fight. Please watch this fight on HBO on August 26.