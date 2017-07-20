Corrales Retains WBA Crown Against Castellanos

Panamanian Jezreel Corrales had a successful night when he defeated the Mexican Robinson Castellanos in ten rounds to retain his World Boxing Association super featherweight super championship on Saturday.

The fight that took place at the Forum, in Inglewood Los Angeles, USA, got complicated in the fourth round for the Panamanian when he fell twice. This did not intimidate him and worked hard to take away the memento from Castellanos when he knocked him down.

In round 10, the Aztecs got a cut in the eye and the ringside doctor suggested to stop the fight. For this reason and according to the WBA Rules, the decision was made by the judges’ score cards who gave a majority decision 94-94, 96-92 y 94-93 for Corrales.

Now, the invincible has a record of 22 wins, 1 defeat and 8 knock outs.

