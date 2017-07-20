class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Corrales Retains WBA Crown Against Castellanos



Panamanian Jezreel Corrales had a successful night when he defeated the Mexican Robinson Castellanos in ten rounds to retain his World Boxing Association super featherweight super championship on Saturday.

 

The fight that took place at the Forum, in Inglewood Los Angeles, USA, got complicated in the fourth round for the Panamanian when he fell twice. This did not intimidate him and worked hard to take away the memento from Castellanos when he knocked him down.

 

In round 10, the Aztecs got a cut in the eye and the ringside doctor suggested to stop the fight. For this reason and according to the WBA Rules, the decision was made by the judges’ score cards who gave a majority decision 94-94, 96-92 y 94-93 for Corrales.

 

Now, the invincible has a record of 22 wins, 1 defeat and 8 knock outs.

Photo: Sumio Yamada:


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd