Cool Groves Does Not Feel The Pressure

George Groves reckons he is used to the pressure that could break his World Boxing Super Series rivals.

The WBA Super world super-middleweight champion launches his bid for the Muhammad Ali Trophy against Jamie Cox at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Groves enters as the No 1 seed – and says he deserves to be.

“Nobody else has been in with the competition I have been in and that puts me in a strong position,” said the 29 year old Londoner.

“I’ve faced the toughest fighters, but I haven’t had the toughest fights. I have form, confidence and experience. They will play a part.

“With this tournament, you can plan, you can see what fights could happen and that brings pressure. There’s no breathing space. You come up for a quick breath of air and then you are straight back into it.

“My whole career I have dealt with pressure. I have taken the difficult route. If I thought it was the best route, I would take it.

“I have never taken the easy route. I have been on the road, I have been a big underdog, I have been robbed, I have had scares and ground out wins.

“Not many people in World Boxing Super Series can say that. Juergen Braehmer can, but he’s in decline, he’s coming off a loss. I’m in form.

“I’ve been winning convincingly. I’ve won my last five fights – three of them by knock out.

“This has come at the perfect time in my career. I have finally captured my world title and now I’m fighting the best.”

Groves says he’s ready to carry on fighting the best for years.

“As long as the fights are out there and I feel motivated, I will carry on,” he said. “The way I feel at the moment, I could carry on for a long, long time.”

Big fights in the future include a rematch with James DeGale.

The IBF champion was ruled out of World Boxing Super Series with a shoulder injury and Groves said: “It’s a shame, but this tournament isn’t really suited to him.

“You have to be fit and healthy for a tournament like this. He is always saying he has fought with injuries because his body obviously can’t cope with the fights or the training.

“He says he will fight by the end of the year, but I can’t see it happening. He needs to be active or they will take that belt off him.”