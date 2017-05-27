Conlan Stops Chanez In 3/Alvarado Returns With A Win

Irish prospect Michael Conlan went 2-0-(2), at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night by scoring a third round tko win over Alfredo Chanez, 4-5-(2).

Conlan controlled Chanez from the start, decking him in the opening round one with an uppercut before finishing the job with a perfect right hand to the ribs after 2:59 of the third.

On the same card former WBO junior welterweight champ Mike Alvarado,37-4-(25), returned after 11-months out to defeat Matthew Strode, 24-5-(9), inside two rounds of welterweight clash. The end when Alvarado delivered a combination of punches to stun the outclassed Strode after 2:40 of the second session.

Other results

Welterweight Alex Saucedo w pts 8 Wilberth Lopez. 77-74,78-73,78-73

Super Welterweight Egidijus Kavaliauskas w tko 6 Daniel Echeverria

Super Featherweight Joseph Adorno w ko 1 Gino De La Paz