Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
LUIS CORTES

ALEC KOHUT

MARTY MULCAHEY

ALLAN SCOTTO

STEPHEN TOBEY

GERMAN VILLASENOR

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

MATTHEW PARAS

DANIEL KRAVETZ

JASON GONZALEZ

Charlo Mauls Lubin In First Round



By Marc Livitz: Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo made quick and easy work of Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

 

Charlo remained patient as a snake in the opening two and a half minutes of the first round round until lightning struck with perfect precision and accuracy. Southpaw Lubin appeared to be the more active of the two until he stepped directly into a short right uppercut which sent him directly to the canvas and into a wobbly, wormlike mess.

 

Referee Harvey Dock didn’t bother to count. The end would come at the 2:41 mark of the opening period. Charlo (30-0, 15 KO’s) remained unbeaten and with his WBC world super welterweight title, while Lubin (18-1, 13 KO’s) suffered his first professional setback.




