Cermano Retains WBA Title In Hangzhou



Nehomar Cermeno retained his WBA super bantamweight title defeating local prospect Xiaojun Qiu by 12 round unanimous decision Saturday in Hangzhou, China. Other results vacant WBA International Super Featherweight title Can Xu w pts 12 Spice Matsushita Interim WBA Super Lightweight International title Baishanbo Nasiyiwula w pts 10 Leki Mak Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page. December 17, 2016





