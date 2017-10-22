Catterall Dethrones Nurse To Become British Super Lightweight Champ

By David Boyle: In the main supporting bout on Josh Warrington’s IBF title eliminator in Leeds on Saturday night Jack Catterall became the British Super Lightweight champion by beating Tyrone Nurse by a unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

Nurse (35-3-0) trying to win the Lonsdale belt outright, fought gamely in a messy affair, but failed to show the quality needed to beat his undefeated foe. Catterall (19-0-0) used cleaner work and big left hands from his southpaw stance to pick apart Nurse, who negated his height and reach advantage by trying to walk down his opponent and fight in close, while switch hitting continually.

Round one got off to a cautious start with both fighters pawing with jabs however, Catterall finished strong by pushing nurse back to the ropes and winging in left hands, during the final 30 seconds of the round.

Round two continued in the same fashion with Catterall using better punches, mainly back left hands before Nurse drew the fight into a toe to toe battle in round 3 and 4. Catterall was handy with his head in round 4 and was told off by referee Steve Gray as Nurse’s head was flung back.

The middle rounds became very messy and it was Catterall who was pulling away with the cleaner shots and occasionally sending Nurse’s heads back, however he never seem fazed or hurt.

A short-lived revival came from Nurse in rounds 8 and 9 as he bullied his way forward putting Catterall under pressure and at the end of round 8, Catterall was starting the show signs of stress.

Round 10, saw the fight swing in Catterall’s favour once more and two crunching left crosses sent Nurse’s head swaying backwards. The eleventh was messy again and saw the referee definitely earning his fee.

The final round began with Catterall storming forward with Nurse swaying on the ropes however, Nurse fought back valiantly to trade shots, however his lack of power was very evident and Catterall was never troubled in the closing stages.

The three judges scored the fight 118 – 111, 115 – 114 and 116 – 113 all in Catterall’s favour.