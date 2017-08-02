class="_affBodyDiv">
Camp Life: Vasyl Lomachenko




Ever wondered what it is like to see inside the training camp of a world champion boxer? Wonder no more because promoter Top Rank has produced an exclusive behind the scenes digital series looking at the training camps of their promoted fighters.

 

The series returns starting with a three part feature on current WBO super featherweight champion and pound for pound top 10 boxer Vasyl Lomachenko.

 

Camp life gives fans a real taste of training camp as fighters prepare for their respective fights. Camp life will be distributed on various social platforms including toprank.com, Facebook, Twitter and Top Rank’s Youtube channel.

 

Click on the video below to watch Camp Life: Vasyl Lomachenko Episode 1


