Camp Life Episode 2: Vasyl Lomachenko



CAMP LIFE, the digital series produced exclusively by Top Rank®, returned Wednesday with Episode No. 2 of the three-part feature on two-division world champion and top pound for pound fighter VASYL "Hi-Tech" LOMACHENKO. Designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at training camps of fighters in the Top Rank stable, CAMP LIFE gives fans a real taste of training camp as fighters prepare for their battles. CAMP LIFE will be distributed on various platforms, including Top Rank’s website (www.toprank.com), Facebook, Top Rank’s You Tube channel and Twitter.

In CAMP LIFE: VASYL LOMACHENKO viewers take a journey to Oxnard, Calif., where Lomachenko, surrounded by family, trainers and sparring partners, prepares for his Saturday, August 5 defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger and top-10 world-rated contender MIGUEL "Escorpión" MARRIAGA in a marquee all-action fight.




