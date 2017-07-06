class="_affBodyDiv">
Callum Smith Signs Up For World Boxing Super Series



The World Boxing Super Series has confirmed another unbeaten star for the inaugural season of the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

 

Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs) has joined a star-studded tournament line-up that now features seven undefeated fighters, five world champions and three former world champions. As the WBC number 1, Smith will fight for the WBC Diamond Championship in his quarter-final match-up, with his opponent to be determined during the Draft Gala on Saturday night in Monaco.

 

WBA Super Champion George Groves, former world champion Juergen Braehmer as well as undefeated challengers Erik Skoglund and Jamie Cox will also be competing in the super-middleweight competition. The remaining three spots will be announced before the weekend.

 

”I am thrilled to participate in the World Boxing Super Series, the Champions League of boxing,” Smith said. “What an honour it will be to fight for the WBC Diamond Championship in the quarter-final. But there is so much more at stake than just one belt - the Muhammad Ali Trophy as well as a potential domestic showdown with George Groves in the final. This tournament is very exciting for boxing and I am thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to travelling to Monaco for the Draft Gala on Saturday and find out who my opponent will be."

 

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa`s Head of Management Board, said that the tournament line-up was coming together nicely. “At cruiserweight, the World Boxing Super Series features four world champions, two former world champions and a KO King. At super middleweight, we now have two belts in the tournament, George Groves` WBA Super Title and the WBC Diamond Championship, which Callum Smith will fight for in his quarter-final match-up. In addition, there are two undefeated challengers. We have assembled a truly outstanding group of fighters who will now determine the undisputed number one in their respective division.”

 

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa´s Chief Boxing Officer, is pleased to give Smith, along with the other participants, the opportunity to shine. “Smith has been one of the hottest prospects in the UK for years and now he gets his chance to showcase his talents on the biggest stage of all,” Sauerland said. “The super-middleweight tournament will be exceptional and we will announce further high-profile names very soon.”

 

Said Smith`s promoter Eddie Hearn: “It’s been a very frustrating period for Callum but now we have clarity and something he can really get his teeth into. He is a technically excellent fighter with huge power who we believe has all the attributes to become a World champion - and stay there!”

 

Smith is on his way to Monaco for the hotly-anticipated Draft Gala on Saturday (23:00 local, 5 PM ET), which will be broadcasted in multiple territories and also be streamed live on www.WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com. During the live TV show, the top four seeds, which will be set by the Comosa Board once the line-up has been completed, will select their opponents from the unseeded boxers.

 

In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.
WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Participants confirmed: 12 of 16

Number of world champions: 5

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 7

Combined Record of participants: 338 wins, 14 losses, 246 KOs

Confirmed Cruiserweights (7 of 8)

Oleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs), WBO World Champion
Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), WBA World Champion
Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), IBF World Champion
Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), WBC World Champion
Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs), former IBF / WBC World Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger
Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs), former WBO World Champion
Dmitry Kudryashov, (21-1, 21 KOs)

Confirmed Super-Middleweights (5 of 8)

George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs), WBA Super Champion
Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs), former WBA & WBO Champion
Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs)
Jamie Cox (23-0, 13 KOs)
Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs)



