Burnett vs Zhakiyanov - Live

*Updates will appear here

There are very high hopes for Josh Kelly and it is easy to see why after he outclassed Joe Luis Zuniga in just two rounds. Zuniga is a Mexican national champion but was made to look like a rank amateur by Kelly, who displayed some eye-catching work to record his fourth successive victory as a professional. A left uppercut counter in round one and a left hook that rocked Zuniga back onto the ropes set the tone for the duration that the fight landed. The Mexican was shellshocked and out of his depth, another left hook in round two forced the referee to take pity on the away fighter and wave it off. Kelly was a Team GB standout and he seems to be getting better with every fight, his upper body movement, elusiveness, speed and timing set him apart from fighters at a much more progressive stage of their careers. Kelly and his team are on the look out for a big name opponent for the end of the year, he is certainly ready for much sterner tests and there is no doubt he will be contesting major championships in early 2018. Eddie Hearn has put it out there that they want a top 30 147lbs fighter on December 17th, that’s a major step up and testament to the belief in Kelly’s ability.

Anthony Fowler recorded a six round decision over Laszlo Fazekas in his fourth professional outing. It was far from Fowler’s best performance since turning to the paid ranks but he more than did enough to get the job done against an awkward opponent. Fowler was cut early in round two on the top of his head but it did not affect his performance in any way, he landed his jab well and hit some neat body shots but against an opponent who has mixed in good company he perhaps did not display the range of gears that he is capable of. The Liverpool fighter definitely has the tools to be a force at 154lbs, this just wasn’t a particularly sparkling day at the office although the rounds in the bag will be more than welcome. He got caught by a few unnecessary shots due to lapses of concentration and fell short with some of his work but he’s still a work in progress and will iron those out in the gym with Dave Coldwell. Referee scored the bout: 60-54

Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna outpointed the tough Renald Garrido over a tough ten rounds. Garrido has been the distance with the likes of Jack Catterall and Frankie Gavin so was always going to give McKenna a good workout. McKenna (15-0-1 with 6 KO’s) was due to face Tommy Coyle but an injury forced Coyle to withdraw. Referee scored the bout: 96-94

Tommy McCarthy (10-1 with 6 KOs) returned from his first career defeat and reignited his career with a first round demolition of Peter Hegyes. McCarthy, who suffered a loss to Matty Askin last year, wasted no time in blasting out his Hungarian opponent to reaffirm his credentials at domestic level and perhaps push himself back toward a re-match with Askin for the British Championship.

Joe Fitzpatrick (8-0 with 5 KOs) didn’t allow Mwenya Chisanga to see the final bell, stopping the Zambian in the sixth and final round of their Lightweight contest. Fitzpatrick is a talented southpaw and with plenty of amateur pedigree (Commonwealth silver medalist) he could make waves at 135lbs.

Unbeaten Londoner Craig Richards extended his ledger to 10-0 with a third round finish of Norbert Szekeres. Richards won the Southern Area Super Welterweight Championship earlier this year and will be looking toward English level early next.

Naas’ Gary Cully went 2-0 with a third round stoppage of Josh Thorne in a lightweight contest scheduled for four.