Brunson Dropped Twice Before Stopping Cintron In Thriller

By Jason Pribila – Ringside – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia: Even the most dedicated boxing fan would need to have the maps in their GPS updated in order to find the crossroads that led to the Kermit Cintron – Tyrone Brunson match-up that served as the main event of a nine bout card presented by Kings Promotions taking place in Philadelphia.

It is an honor each and every time I am able to report on a boxing match from ringside. On the ride home I was thinking about how uncomfortable it could be at times to be that close to violence. Press Row is basically a credentialed front row seat to witness assault and battery.

For everything that Cintron and Brunson have accomplished inside the ring, the met on Saturday Night realizing that they may never fully gain the respect of detractors who have more often put pen to paper to discuss the fighters short-comings.

No matter what people thought of the match-up, no one could deny that these two remain two of the biggest punchers in the sport. Cintron was once voted the biggest puncher in the world at welterweight by Ring Magazine, and Brunson scored 19 straight first round stoppages.

Cintron fought a text-book opening frame. He used his length and kept Brunson on the defensive behind his jab.

Cintron continued to gain momentum until Brunson’s first power punch connected. A wide left hook forced Cintron to grab onto Brunson before falling to the canvas. Brunson made his presence felt, even though he did not get credit for a knockdown.

Action slowed down in the third round. Each fighter was on the defensive, but it was Cintron’s jab that carried the round.

Midway through the fourth round Brunson landed a big right that momentarily sapped the confidence from Cintron. As the fighters broke, blood began to flow from Cintron’s nose. Just as Brunson’s supporters started to roar, Cintron landed a counter left hook that floored Brunson for the first time in the fight.

Cintron attached and hit Brunson with a combination against the ropes that sent Brunson down for the second time. On the way down, Cintron landed the kind of left hook that ends the evening for most fighters.

Cintron seemed to miscalculate the damage he had done, and he left his defense in his corner as round five began. Brunson turned the tables for good when he dropped Cintron hard with a hard counter shot.

Cintron rose, but Brunson smothered him, knocking him down two more times to secure the dramatic come from behind victory.

Brunson gave credit to Cintron following the fight, but he felt that no one would have been able to stop him on this particular evening.

With the victory, Brunson earned a top-15 ranking by the IBF. Expect him to headline another fight card in the Philadelphia area before the end of 2017.