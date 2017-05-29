class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Brooks Confirms Broken Eye Socket, Again


pic Amanda Westcott Showtime
pic Amanda Westcott Showtime

Following the devastating loss to American Errol Spence Jr in defence of his IBF welterweight title in Sheffield, England on Saturday night Kell Brook has confirmed that he suffered a broken eye socket. It is the second successive fight that the 31 year-old Briton has succumbed to eye socket damage.

 

Last September Brook went up in weight to challenge pound for pound No.1 Gennady Golovkin for the world middleweight title but was stopped due to suffering a broken right eye socket.

 

But this time it was the right eye socket that was damaged, forcing Brook to surrender after 11 action packed rounds that saw him lose his IBF crown

 

Brook confirmed the injury when speaking to Sky Sports News HQ on Sunday: "They(doctors) kept me in until about 3am. I had a CT scan on my eye and the eye is broken again, same as the Golovkin one, so, maybe surgery again.

 

"I’m devastated. I knew from round seven that the eye had gone and progressively as the rounds went on. I tried to get through the fight and it kept going double vision and then coming back into line.

 

Brook added: "In the later rounds 10 and 11, especially 11th round, it stuck there and that’s why I went down on one knee and I remember the surgeon saying to me after the Golovkin fight if you would have gone another round or so you could be blind so I’ve got that going through my mind as well.

 

"When I got caught in the 11th it (his eye) wouldn’t come back into line. It actually stayed there and it was coming on strong and I knew that I couldn’t see and I knew he is a very sharp shooter - a very good fighter, Errol Spence Jr, and I knew that it could be fatal with some of the shots he was chucking.

 

It is far too early to tell what the future holds for the super talented ‘Special K’ but he did confirm to Sky Sports News HQ that after gaining 13lbs to move up and fight Golovkin and then come back down again to defend his title against Spence Jr, his future will most likely lay in the higher weight divisions.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd