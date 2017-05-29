Brooks Confirms Broken Eye Socket, Again

Following the devastating loss to American Errol Spence Jr in defence of his IBF welterweight title in Sheffield, England on Saturday night Kell Brook has confirmed that he suffered a broken eye socket. It is the second successive fight that the 31 year-old Briton has succumbed to eye socket damage.

Last September Brook went up in weight to challenge pound for pound No.1 Gennady Golovkin for the world middleweight title but was stopped due to suffering a broken right eye socket.

But this time it was the right eye socket that was damaged, forcing Brook to surrender after 11 action packed rounds that saw him lose his IBF crown

Brook confirmed the injury when speaking to Sky Sports News HQ on Sunday: "They(doctors) kept me in until about 3am. I had a CT scan on my eye and the eye is broken again, same as the Golovkin one, so, maybe surgery again.

"I’m devastated. I knew from round seven that the eye had gone and progressively as the rounds went on. I tried to get through the fight and it kept going double vision and then coming back into line.

Brook added: "In the later rounds 10 and 11, especially 11th round, it stuck there and that’s why I went down on one knee and I remember the surgeon saying to me after the Golovkin fight if you would have gone another round or so you could be blind so I’ve got that going through my mind as well.

"When I got caught in the 11th it (his eye) wouldn’t come back into line. It actually stayed there and it was coming on strong and I knew that I couldn’t see and I knew he is a very sharp shooter - a very good fighter, Errol Spence Jr, and I knew that it could be fatal with some of the shots he was chucking.

It is far too early to tell what the future holds for the super talented ‘Special K’ but he did confirm to Sky Sports News HQ that after gaining 13lbs to move up and fight Golovkin and then come back down again to defend his title against Spence Jr, his future will most likely lay in the higher weight divisions.