Brooker Out-Point Riojas Over 8 Rounds

past Friday night, Christopher Brooker won a workmanlike eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Oscar Riojas in a super middleweight bout that highlighted a seven bout card at a jam packed SugarHouse Casino.

The card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Brooker was very solid throughout as he tried to work on in the inside. In round three, he landed a perfect left hook that drove Riojas into the ropes. Brooker worked inside and was the busier man throughout the contest.

Brooker of Philadelphia won by scores of 78-74 on all cards and is now 12-3. Riojas of Monterrey, Mexico is 14-8-1.

Jerome Conquest put in a solid six-rounds in winning a unanimous decision over Daniel Perales in a super lightweight bout.

Conquest of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice, and is now 7-2. Perales of Monterrey, Mexico is 10-10-1.

Henry Beckford scored an upset as he took a four-round majority decision over previously undefeated Blake Mansfield in a super middleweight contest.

Beckford of Coram, New York won by scores of 58-56 twice and 57-57, and is now 5-6. Mansfield of Burlington, NC is now 5-1-1.

Sam Orapeza literally had to hang on and win a four-round unanimous decision in a cruiserweight bout over Kyle McNutt.

Orapeza dropped McNutt with a perfect straight left in round one, and it looked like it was going to be Orapeza’s 2nd consecutive first round knockout. McNutt gathered himself and had a solid round two. Orapeza took control again in round four, as he scored a hard knockdown and seemed seconds away from finishing the fight. He may have punched himself out as in the last 45 seconds of the bout, McNutt battered and staggered Oarapeza all over the ring. Had the bout been 30 seconds longer, the outcome could very well have been different, but Orapeza of Philadelphia got the nod by the tune of 38-37, 39-35 and 39-36. Orapeza is now 2-0. McNutt of Battle Creek, MI is 1-3.

Jeffrey Torres won a four-round unanimous decision over Kashon Hutchinson in a lightweight bout.

Scores were 40-36 and 39-37 twice for Torres of Philadelphia, who is now 3-0. Hutchinson of Reading, PA is 2-3.

Harold Lopez and Basyzbek Baratov fought to an exciting majority draw in a flyweight bout.

Towards the end of round three, Lopez landed a left to the body that sent Baratov to the canvas.

Lopez of Bethlehem, PA took a card 39-38 and two other scorecards read even at 38-38.

Lopez is 1-0-1. Baratov is 2-1-2.

Chaise Nelson won a four-round unanimous decision over Bryan Perez Nevarez in a featherweight bout.

At the end of round two, Nevarez dropped Nelson with a counter right hook.

Nelson of Dayton, Ohio won by scores of 39-37 and 38-37 twice and is now 5-1. Nevarez of Carolina, Puerto Rico is 2-6-1.