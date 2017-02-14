class="_affBodyDiv">
Brook To Defend IBF Crown Against Spence



IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook is set to defend his title against American mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr in the UK,his promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Monday.

 

It was thought that Brook would face fellow Briton and former world champion Amir Khan but negotiations stalled last week paving the way for Brook to face Spence.

 

Hearn confirmed the fight was happening via Twitter, saying: ’Terms agreed for @SpecialKBrook v @ErrolSpenceJr -full announcement coming soon -fight will take place in the UK. Best fight in the division.’

 

It is believed that the fight could be staged at Bramell lane, the home of Sheffield United soccer team


