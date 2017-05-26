Tweet Brook And Spence Make Weight





RUNNING ORDER AND WEIGHTS FOR SATURDAY’S NIGHT’S ACTION AT BRAMALL LANE Doors open at 4.30pm First bout – 4.45pm 4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest ATIF SHAFIQ (9st 12lbs 5oz) v DEAN EVANS (9st 11lbs 5oz) Followed By 4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest NADEEM SIDDIQUE (10st 12lbs 4oz) v PAL OLAH (10st 4lbs 2oz) Followed By 6 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest KYLE YOUSAF (8st 2lbs 9oz) v LOUIS NORMAN (8st 5lbs 7oz) Live on Sky Sport Box Office from 6pm 12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Championship ANDY TOWNEND (9st 5lbs*) v JON KAYS (9st 3lbs 2oz) *Townend failed to make the weight – title only on the line for Kays Followed By 12 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Middleweight Championship JAMIE COX (11st 13lbs 3oz) v LEWIS TAYLOR (11st 12lbs 5oz Followed By 12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship DAVID ALLEN (17st 12lbs) v LENROY THOMAS (16st 8lbs 3oz) Followed By 4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 3lbs 6oz) v ARTURS GEIKINS (11st 6lbs 3oz) Followed By 12 x 3 mins Super WBA Super-Middleweight World Championship GEORGE GROVES (11st 13lbs 6oz) v FEDOR CHUDINOV (11st 13lbs 2oz) (Hammersmith) (Russia) Followed By 12 x 3 mins IBF Welterweight World Championship KELL BROOK (10st 6lbs 7oz) v ERROL SPENCE JR (10st 6lbs 5oz) (Sheffield) (Texas) Floats 4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest LAWRENCE OKOLIE v RUDOLF HELESIC (Hackney) (Czech Republic) 4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest JOE CORDINA (9st 8lbs) v JOSH THORNE (9st 7lbs 7oz) (Cardiff) (Bexleyheath)





