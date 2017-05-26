class="_affBodyDiv">
Brook And Spence Make Weight




RUNNING ORDER AND WEIGHTS FOR SATURDAY’S NIGHT’S ACTION AT BRAMALL LANE

 

Doors open at 4.30pm First bout – 4.45pm

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ATIF SHAFIQ (9st 12lbs 5oz) v DEAN EVANS (9st 11lbs 5oz)

Followed By

4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

NADEEM SIDDIQUE (10st 12lbs 4oz) v PAL OLAH (10st 4lbs 2oz)

Followed By

6 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest

KYLE YOUSAF (8st 2lbs 9oz) v LOUIS NORMAN (8st 5lbs 7oz)

Live on Sky Sport Box Office from 6pm

12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Championship

ANDY TOWNEND (9st 5lbs*) v JON KAYS (9st 3lbs 2oz)

*Townend failed to make the weight – title only on the line for Kays

Followed By

12 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Middleweight Championship

JAMIE COX (11st 13lbs 3oz) v LEWIS TAYLOR (11st 12lbs 5oz

Followed By

12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship

DAVID ALLEN (17st 12lbs) v LENROY THOMAS (16st 8lbs 3oz)

Followed By

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 3lbs 6oz) v ARTURS GEIKINS (11st 6lbs 3oz)

Followed By

12 x 3 mins Super WBA Super-Middleweight World Championship

GEORGE GROVES (11st 13lbs 6oz) v FEDOR CHUDINOV (11st 13lbs 2oz)

(Hammersmith) (Russia)

Followed By

12 x 3 mins IBF Welterweight World Championship

KELL BROOK (10st 6lbs 7oz) v ERROL SPENCE JR (10st 6lbs 5oz)

(Sheffield) (Texas)

Floats

4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

LAWRENCE OKOLIE v RUDOLF HELESIC

(Hackney) (Czech Republic)

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

JOE CORDINA (9st 8lbs) v JOSH THORNE (9st 7lbs 7oz)

(Cardiff) (Bexleyheath)

 


