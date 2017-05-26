Brook And Spence Make Weight

RUNNING ORDER AND WEIGHTS FOR SATURDAY’S NIGHT’S ACTION AT BRAMALL LANE
Doors open at 4.30pm First bout – 4.45pm
4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
ATIF SHAFIQ (9st 12lbs 5oz) v DEAN EVANS (9st 11lbs 5oz)
Followed By
4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
NADEEM SIDDIQUE (10st 12lbs 4oz) v PAL OLAH (10st 4lbs 2oz)
Followed By
6 x 3 mins Super-Flyweight contest
KYLE YOUSAF (8st 2lbs 9oz) v LOUIS NORMAN (8st 5lbs 7oz)
Live on Sky Sport Box Office from 6pm
12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Championship
ANDY TOWNEND (9st 5lbs*) v JON KAYS (9st 3lbs 2oz)
*Townend failed to make the weight – title only on the line for Kays
Followed By
12 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Middleweight Championship
JAMIE COX (11st 13lbs 3oz) v LEWIS TAYLOR (11st 12lbs 5oz
Followed By
12 x 3 mins vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship
DAVID ALLEN (17st 12lbs) v LENROY THOMAS (16st 8lbs 3oz)
Followed By
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 3lbs 6oz) v ARTURS GEIKINS (11st 6lbs 3oz)
Followed By
12 x 3 mins Super WBA Super-Middleweight World Championship
GEORGE GROVES (11st 13lbs 6oz) v FEDOR CHUDINOV (11st 13lbs 2oz)
(Hammersmith) (Russia)
Followed By
12 x 3 mins IBF Welterweight World Championship
KELL BROOK (10st 6lbs 7oz) v ERROL SPENCE JR (10st 6lbs 5oz)
(Sheffield) (Texas)
Floats
4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
LAWRENCE OKOLIE v RUDOLF HELESIC
(Hackney) (Czech Republic)
4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
JOE CORDINA (9st 8lbs) v JOSH THORNE (9st 7lbs 7oz)
(Cardiff) (Bexleyheath)