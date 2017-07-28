Broner,Garcia, Charlo,Heiland,Washington And Miller Prepared For Battle

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner and three-division world champion Mikey Garcia went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference two days before they headline on Saturday, July 29 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Showtime televised begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten former world champion Jermall Charlo meeting top contender Jorge Sebastian Heiland in a middleweight world title eliminator.
Undercard action on “Showtime Prelims” will stream live on Facebook and YouTube and will feature heavyweight contenders Gerald Washington and Jarrell Miller in a 10-round match, plus Irish sensation Katie Taylor in her U.S. debut.
Here is what the press conference participants had to say Thursday from Dream Hotel Downtown:
ADRIEN BRONER
“Just know that I’ll be ready on Saturday night. I’m not worried about how much he’ll weigh when we step into the ring. I’m ready for anything.
“Camp was tough, but it was great. I did a lot of things differently and made sure that I was doing everything right. I made sure not to cut any corners this camp.
“This is going to be a great fight for boxing. I’ve done my due diligence. I’m going to take care of business. I just know myself and know what I’m capable of.
“Every fight is a must-win in this sport. There’s no fight you go into with a loss on your mind. I’m going to put on a show on Saturday.
“I laugh when people write me off. I’m used to being the underdog coming from where I come from. People don’t know what I’ve been through to get to this point. I’m blessed to be where I’m at. Saturday night there will be a lot more room on the bandwagon.
“We’ll see who’s on the pound-for-pound list after Saturday night. We could have fought years ago but the time is now and I’m ready.
“I’m glad that the Garcia team took this fight as quickly as we did. I’ve been taking everything seriously in Colorado. I know Mikey will be ready too. Robert Garcia definitely has some confidence from beating me with Marcos Maidana. But Mikey is not Maidana.
“I just don’t feel like Mikey will be able to do anything to stop me from getting the victory. I’m sure he’s confident too. After I make it look easy, I want everyone to write about it and say something good.
“I can make anybody quit in the ring. Mikey is no different. If I execute and stay focused, don’t be surprised. I’m ready for this fight.
“Saturday is going to be a special day for me. My birthday is tomorrow. I’m almost 30. I want to dedicate this victory to my twin brother Andre. Seeing his smile will make it even more special for me.”
MIKEY GARCIA
“I’m prepared to go 12 hard rounds with Adrien Broner. This is a high profile fight. Probably more than my other fights. It’s created a lot of buzz amongst fans and media. Everyone is anticipating a great fight. This is a great matchup that can take me to the next level.
“I don’t think that he’s going to be desperate but he knows that I’m not an easy opponent. That’s why he’s taken camp so seriously. I expect him to be at his best and be ready. He knows that if he beats me he can launch his career back to where it was.
“He’s a four-division world champion so clearly he has the skills. I need someone who is hungry and motivated to bring out the best in me. My main focus is getting the win by any means necessary.
“I’m going to lo look to box effectively and show that I’m the better fighter. We’re both smart fighters but neither of us will run from the other. When you have styles like ourselves, with two guys who like to exchange punches, you’re in for a great battle.
“I think Adrien will be fine with the weight. He’s a pro and he knows that he really has to make weight. He’s learned from his mistakes. Sometimes he jokes around but that’s just part of his character. He takes things a lot more seriously because he’s facing me.
“If I can get this win, I just want to keep moving forward and fulfilling my dreams. I want to be in huge fights consistently. This is a crossroads fight for both of us to get to that level.
“I’m very excited to be here. Brooklyn was very kind to me when I fought here last year. I expect the fans to be here and show up like they always do on Saturday. There are incredible boxing fans in New York.
“I’m here to prove that I’m back and stronger than ever. This is another opportunity to show the kind of fighter that I am. I won’t let Adrien Broner stand in my way. This is my chance to show the best version of myself.”