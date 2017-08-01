class="_affBodyDiv">
Broner Still The 'Can Man'



Despite losing comprehensively on points over 12 rounds against Mikey Garcia on Saturday Adrien ’The Problem’ Broner still believes he is the ’can man’.

 

Although he failed to turn up to the post fight presser Saturday, Broner later told Showtime’s Jim Gray: “If I fight tomorrow, everybody in this mutha-f**king hall will still come and see me.

 

“At the end of the day I’m still AB, I’m still about billions, I’m still the ‘can man,’ I’m still a fighting mutha-f**ker and anybody still can get it. If he wants to rematch in California, we can do it…at the end of the day, I’m still a four-time world champion at four different weight classes and I’ll still be in the history books.”


