Broner And Garcia Media Tour Lands In LA

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner and three-division world champion Mikey Garcia completed a two-day media tour that took them from coast-to-coast and culminated with a Los Angeles press conference Tuesday to discuss their super lightweight showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on July 29. The fighters spoke to media at the Conga Room in L.A. Live as they prepare for the 12-round matchup that serves as one of the summer’s premier fights. Here is what the participants had to say Tuesday: ADRIEN BRONER “I don’t shy away from fighting anyone. I will fight anyone they bring to the table. I said yes to this fight immediately and hung up. “I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get the victory. Mikey Garcia says he has great power, but I would like to see what his opponents would do if I hit them. Give me all 36 of his opponents and give him all of my opponents, let’s see what our records would be. “I broke my hand in my last fight but I’m feeling good right now. I’m going hard in sparring with some great, undefeated fighters. I’m full-focused heading into this fight. I’m going to get up for this fight and show that I’m still one of the best out here. “I’m always going to be me. Right now I’m just focused on boxing and getting this victory on July 29. “Mikey is a great fighter. I just feel like I’m on a different level. The best is fighting the best right here and it’s going to be explosive. "I’m thankful. I’ve been through a lot of things in my 27 years of life. And I have another opportunity to show what I’m made of. I’m not missing weight on my birthday. You can bet on that. July 29 I’m going to be victorious. “Anyone can get hit if you let them. Everyone Mikey has put down has been at 135-pounds and under. I’ve already been a champion there. After this fight I think he’s going to go back to where he belongs…in the lower weight classes.” MIKEY GARCIA “I’m very happy to be here and get back in the ring. This is the kind of fight that I deserve and the kind of fight that will please the fans. “Everybody already knows what kind of fighter Adrien Broner is. He’s a champion for a reason, the skills and talent are there. I’m undefeated and you can’t deny my skills either. That’s going to make this a great fight. “This is really two of the best fighters matching up against each other. This is what boxing is all about. That’s what I want to give the fans. I’m not taking on any easy opponents, I’m here to challenge and be in big fights. “I want the fans to be able to appreciate the sport of boxing. These are the kind of fights that fans will remember for years. This could be the Fight of the Year. We’re very even when it comes to our accolades and achievements. “When Adrien is at his best he’s a fantastic fighter. I’m always at my best. You can never doubt that. You’re going to see an incredible fight. I want to win this fight and open up bigger opportunities. Adrien knows it’s the same for him, that’s why he moved his camp to Colorado. “This has all the ingredients of a great fight. On July 29 Barclays Center is going to be the place to be at. If you can’t make it, make sure you watch on Showtime. Don’t miss it. People are going to be talking about it for years to come.”





MIKE STAFFORD, Broner’s Trainer “Adrien has to use his speed to his advantage. We have to use our smarts in the ring and make sure we’re the bigger man. More power and more speed will get us to victory. “Mikey tries to set traps and tries to counter with the hook or the right hand. We throw too many combinations for that. With Adrien being the bigger man, he has to use the quick jab and set up the right hand. “Mikey is a slick boxer. He definitely has skills. That’s what we want. We never really liked fighting a brawler. I always train my guys to box. Styles make people seem different ways and I think this is the perfect style for Adrien.” ROBERT GARCIA, Garcia’s Brother & Trainer “We’re getting ready for the best Adrien Broner possible. We know he’s already out in Colorado for training camp because he knows it’s not an easy fight. This is do or die for him so he’s taking it seriously. “When they brought up the name of Adrien Broner, it took no time for us to agree. This was an easy fight to make. “Inside of the ring I think we’re going to see a great Adrien Broner. When Mikey beats him, I want Mikey to get the credit for beating a great fighter.” LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions “This is a tremendous matchup. Both of these guys have had outstanding careers so far. This is what our sport is all about, bringing two great champions together, fighting in the prime of their careers. “On paper, this a 50-50 fight. I think both guys are fighting the best opponent they’ve seen in their career. Adrien is going to have to be on his A-game, and I expect him to be at his best for a guy with the talent of Mikey. But Adrien Broner is the real deal too. Not too many can deal with him at his best. “If you look back at all the outstanding programs that Showtime has brought to us and continues to bring to us, this is what boxing is all about. Champions fighting champions. The vision is to bring big-time boxing back with great events like this.”



