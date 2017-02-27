Braekhus Out-points Svensson

Cecilia Braekhus defended her WBC Women’s World Welterweight Championship in magnificent style, against mandatory challenger Klara Svensson Friday night in front of 10,000 enthralled fans at "The Spectrum" in Oslo, Norway.

And "The First Lady" made it look easy. Both fighters got off to a blistering start. Braekhus won the first round with her aggressive style and accurate punching. But Svensson came back in the second to rock the undisputed champ with a straight right to the chin.

However, after nearly being knocked down by this one beautiful shot, Braekhus single mindedly took control of, and dominated the rest of the fight. The Norwegian superstar just outclassed her intrepid Swedish challenger and landed constant jarring combinations at will. Despite being hit by some very hard and clean shots, Svensson tried her utmost best to fight back, but had to realize that Braekhus was just too strong, too fast and too skilled for her.

After 10 rounds judges Fabian Guggenheim and Predrag Aleksic scored it 99-91 while Robin Dolpierre even gave it as a shutout 100-90, all in favor of the supreme undisputed female welterweight champion of the world, Cecilia Braekhus.