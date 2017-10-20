Braekhus Defends Title Against Lauren

The “First Lady” of women’s boxing Cecelia Braekhus (31-0, 8KO’s) is set to defend her WBA welterweight title against #1 contender Mikaela Lauren (29-4, 13KO’s) at the Oslofjord Convention Center in Stokke, Norway, this Saturday.

This fight has been blasted all over the headlines due to the infamous kiss that Lauren gave the champion at a press conference this week. Unfortunately the kiss created larger waves in the headlines than the historic run through the rankings that Braekhus has been on.

Braekhus is now undefeated in over a decade of professional boxing and has been the sole driving force behind boxing coming back to Norway; where it was previously illegal to stage professional boxing matches.

Braekhus and Lauren have fought once before – seven years ago when both were only a couple years into the professional ranks. Braekhus stopped Lauren in the sixth round of that fight but both fighters claim they are completely different now from then.

Information supplied by World Boxing Association