Braehmer Signs To Fight In World Boxing Super Series

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce that former WBA & WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) will be coming down in weight to participate in the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, joining WBA Super World Champion George Groves as well as undefeated challengers Erik Skoglund and Jamie Cox in the super-middleweight competition. The remaining four participants will be unveiled in the next days, with all eight fighters coming face-to-face at the Draft Gala next Saturday to hand-pick their quarter-final opponents.

Braehmer is excited about his participation. ”I am looking forward to the tournament,” he said. ”I am prepared. The change of the weight class is not a challenge for me. I have made more than 30 professionals fights at super-middleweight and will now return to my original weight class. I am curious who my opponents will be.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board, is thrilled to welcome another big name to the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament. “Right now, the World Boxing Super Series features five reigning world champions, three former world champions and two undefeated challengers,” he said. “The Muhammad Ali Trophy is delivering on the promise to pit the best against the best and we will announce additional high-profile fighters in the coming days.”

Added Richard Schaefer, Comosa’s Chairman of the Americas: “The World Boxing Super Series offers so many intriguing storylines: champions versus champions, champions versus challengers and youth versus experience. Braehmer is one of the most accomplished fighters around, his record of 48 wins with just three losses speaks for itself. The youngsters better watch out for him.”

In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights. All quarter-final match-ups will be determined during the Live Draft Gala at Monaco´s famed Grimaldi Forum on July 8, with all fighters in attendance.