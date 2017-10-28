Braehmer Defeats Brant In Schwerin

Former world champ Juergen Braehmer, 49-3-(35),progressed to the next round of the World Boxing Super Series at the Sport-und- Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany on Friday night by out-pointing the previously unbeaten Rob Brant, 22-1-(15).

At the age of 39, Braehmer prolonged his long career by securing a 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112. Braehmer will meet Britain’s unbeaten Callum Smith in the semi final of the $50 million tournament.

On the undercard super middleweight Vincent Feigenbutz, 27-2-(24), scored an 11th round knockout against Gaston Alejandro Vega, 27-12-2-(11). The time of the finish was 2.36.

At cruiserweight Artur Mann, 12-0-(7), survived a fifth round knock down (body shot) against Isossa Mondo, 7-13-(3), to secure a six round points win.

Also at cruiserweight Micki Nelson scored a seventh round stoppage win over Taras Oleksiyenko, 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Filip Hrgovic took out Pavel “Pablo” Sour in the first round and Abdul Khattab and Ronny Mittag battled to an eight round draw. The scores were 76-76 on all three judges scorecards.