Braehmer and Brant Hit The Scales In Schwerin

Braehmer and Brant on the scales in Schwerin

Hometown hero Juergen Braehmer (75,7 kg) (48-3, 35 KOs) and Rob Brant (75,3 kg) (22-0, 15 KOs) are ready for Saturday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final in Schwerin, Germany.

“I am very confident that I will win tomorrow,” said Brant. “Whether the fight was in Dallas, New York or here in Germany I would feel very confident. A victory will help boost my name in the sport,” said the 27-year-old American.

“I can’t predict when I am going to get the victory. Whether it’s in the second round or 12th round, I will get the victory.”

Former two-time world champion, 39-year-old Juergen Braehmer, came down from light heavyweight to compete for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the super middleweight division.

“I haven’t had any problems making weight,“ said Braehmer looking forward to fighting in front of his home crowd.

“I am very proud that the World Boxing Super Series came to Schwerin. I am fit, I am ready and I can’t wait to entertain my fans!”