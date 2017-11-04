Bivol Blasts Broadhurst in One

Dimitry Bivol sent out out a frightening message to the rest of the Light Heavyweight division as he destroyed Trent Broadhurst inside one round, retaining his WBA Championship in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Bivol (now 12-0 with 10 KO’s) is still somewhat of an unknown quantity at 175lbs but the way he dispatched of Broadhurst here will put him right up in the mix with the rest of the monsters in that weight class, he certainly carries destructive power.

Bivol started the fight with his ramrod jab, using it to control the distance and constantly keeping Broadhurst on the back foot. The Australian tried to move inside and unleash a couple of shots of his own but Bivol used impressive footwork to stay out of reach and then he uncorked a straight right hand right on the bell that sent Broadhurst crashing to the canvass and prompted the referee to instantly call for the end of the fight.

It was the right call, Broadhurst was in no position to continue and even if he had of been he would have only sustained even more damage from his scary foe. Bivol is still fairly untested and a work in progress, this demolition job doesn’t tell us too much, but he is certainly a forced to be reckoned with an could be involved in some real mouthwatering clashes in 2018 and beyond.

Bivol, Beterbiev, Kovalev, Stevenson, Barrera and Adonis Stevenson are just some of the names at 175lbs, put any of those men together and you are guaranteed fireworks.

Eubank victorious

Harlem Eubank remained undefeated as a professional (3-0 with 1 KO) but he was perhaps very fortunate to pick up a four round split decision over France’s Aboubeker Bechelaghem. Eubank held his chin far too high and should have suffered a knockdown in the first round after a right hand put him over, only for the referee to call it a baffling slip. Eubank did settle into the contest better and displayed good speed, athleticism and skills but his strength seems lacking and he struggled to keep Bechelaghem off him, the Frenchmen often being able to outmuscle his foe and work away to body and head. Eubank and trainer Adam Booth will have plenty to work on in the gym if they want to make a statement at welterweight, the very early signs are that it will be a long process

Scorecards read: 39-38 - Bechelaghem

40-37 - Eubank

39-37 - Eubank

Kabayel ends Chisora’s Euro dream

Agit Kabayel may not have been on many radar’s beforehand but his twelve round decision over Dereck Chisora, retaining his European title in the process, will have put him on the Heavyweight map. Kabayel (now 17-0 with 12 KO’s) demonstrated great movement and speed for a heavyweight as he danced around Chisora over the championship distance, never really allowing the Finchley fighter to gain a foothold in the fight.

Chisora has been accused in the past of fighting at one pace and plodding and tonight was a perfect example of that, he just could not match up with the workrate of Kabayel or pin him down long enough to make an impact. Kabayel worked well to the body and head in the early going before settling into a rhythm later on that allowed him to pick his punches and counter Chisora as he just bumbled forward.

Chisora’s best round was the third, a body shot and uppercut combo snapped Kabayel’s head back but he could not build upon that offense and often he worked himself into range before opting to throw little or nothing. There wasn’t enough jabbing from Chisora, his best work came when he did jab and double it up, but too often he was a stationary target for an opponent who was constantly moving and throwing. It was another of Chisora’s frustrating nights, there have been many in his career, and once again questions will be asked as to whether he has anything left in the tank, a re-match with Dillian Whyte is a million miles away after this one with Whyte aiming for world level.

Chisora is as tough as they come and although he may not have been seriously damaged by any of Kabayel’s punches he was outpointed at ease, the German born fighter even slowing his own pace late on due to his comfort. Chisora tried to mount an onslaught of sorts in the last three rounds, a terrific twelfth round saw both men stand and trade for three straight minutes, but it was far too late and not good enough from a fighter of his calibre, had he fought the same way throughout the contest then the result may have been different.

Scorecards read: 114-114, 115-113, 115-114 (A note to say these scorecards are ridiculous. Kabayel won at least eight rounds)

Quigg makes statement at 126lbs

Bury’s Scott Quigg made a statement in the Featherweight ranks as he stopped the tough Oleg Yefimovych in the sixth round of an WBA Eliminator. Quigg fought at his usual relentless pace and it proved far too much for his Ukrainian opponent, who could not match the power or engine of the former world champion. Quigg could not miss with the left hook to the body and overhand right to the head, a constant through the duration of the bout, and although Yefimovych never stopped throwing back he just could not keep Quigg off him or garner enough power to earn the Englishman’s respect. Early in round six the referee had seen enough, watching Yefimovych eat leather for sixteen straight minutes had earned his mercy call and there can be little complaint. Yefimovych may not have been on unsteady legs or looked in desperate danger but that’s more due to his own bravery than anything else, he sustained a beating and the official had no choice but to end the contest, handing the Ukrainian his first stoppage loss.

There are still question marks over Quigg’s defense and tactics, his decision to just march forward and absorb whatever his opponent throws at him is a danger sign and worrying as he moves back into world title contention with some devastating punchers and accurate boxers who will pick at the wide open holes. Quigg’s size and strength will pose difficulties for any fighter 126lbs and is next in line to meet the winner of Leo Santa Cruz-Abner Mares II, but he and Freddie Roach will want to tighten up his guard before he meets either of those men.

McDonnell-Solis II ends in disappointment

Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis waited a whole year to re-match for the WBA Bantamweight Championship but the outcome was what neither wanted, a third round technical draw after a clash of heads left McDonnell with a dreadful cut over his left eye.

Many believed McDonnell was fortunate to receive a unanimous decision last November and the Doncaster world champion was determined to make amends for the criticism he has received, unfortunately the end result does nothing for champion or challenger.

Solis started brightly, just as he did twelve months ago, and was using raiding tactics and counter punching to pepper McDonnell’s face whenever they came together, busting the champion’s nose. McDonnell used his long range to jab Solis and was started to warm into the bout with head and body attacks from round two but round three was the final one for a fight that was slowly starting to heat up into an entertaining one.

Early in round three it was a coming together that left McDonnell with a horrendous gash over his right eye, the blood immediately began to flow and it was obvious the referee was very concerned. McDonnell sensed that perhaps he was on the verge of seeing his efforts thwarted by an early stoppage and went after Solis, leading to a tremendous ninety second period were both men went toe to toe and traded big shots. But the bleeding did not cease or subside and the referee called in the doctor, who advised that the fight be stopped for safety reasons.

There will be those that claim that perhaps McDonnell’s corner should have been allowed to work on the cut but it was a nasty injury and whether it was another round or not the outcome would have been the same. It isn’t the conclusion that was hoped for and now McDonnell will relinquish his belt and move up in weight, he had already stated this would be his last fight at Bantamweight no matter the result. McDonnell and Solis will be both be disappointed by this, Solis will be in line to fight for the vacant belt for sure, perhaps against Paul Butler, whilst McDonnell will be looking at more world title bouts at Super Bantam and Feather.