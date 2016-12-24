Beterbiev Destroys Prieto In 1

Unbeaten light heavywieght prospect Artur Beterbiev, 11-0-(11), took out Isidro Ranoni Prieto, 26-2-3-(22) in less than a round title on Friday night at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

Beterbiev, who was fighting for the WBA NABA title, deckedPrieto in the first 30 seconds of the fight and again later in the round before the bout was stopped after 2:44.

Other Results:

Cruiserweight: Vanessa Lepage Joanisse w tko 3 Maria Jose Velis

Super bantamweight: Vislan Dalkhaev w pts 8 Salvador Hernandez

Super middleweight: Louisbert Altidor w ko 6 Alvaro Enriquez

Middleweight: Danyk Croteau w ko 1 Alex Ebanks



