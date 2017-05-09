Beltran Vs Maicelo Added To New York Card

Two-time world title challenger Ray Beltran and heavy-fisted Jonathan Maicelo will go mano a mano in a high-stakes battle of world-rated lightweight contenders. Sanctioned by the IBF as a world lightweight title elimination bout, the winner of the 12-round rumble will also lay claim to the vacant WBA International and the NABF and NABO lightweight titles, currently held by Beltran. Beltran vs. Maicelo will be the co-main event to the Terence CrafordVs Feliz Diaz World Junior Welterweight Championship, Saturday, May 20, at Madison Square Garden in New York

Beltran and Maicelo, who hail from Mexico and Peru, respectively, have a combined record of 57-9-1 (32 KOs), -- a winning percentage of 85% with over half their victories coming by way of knockout. Both boast unbeaten streaks dating back to 2015..

“We are ready for this fight. It is a very important fight for the whole team, because it will be the fight that will take us to the opportunity of battling for a world title," said Beltran. "We are focused on winning. We are coming to fight and give a great show to all the fans. I don’t just want to win. I want to look good and win convincingly. Little by little I am making my dreams come true. I have battled a lot in my career. We have fulfilled many of our goals, like now that we are going to fight at Madison Square Garden. Being able to fight in a historical place, where all the greats have fought, is a dream come true."

“This is a very important fight for my career. This fight means everything to me because I will be able to display my skills in front of a big audience and on a big stage like Madison Square Garden,” said Maicelo. “Right now I’m at my best and on May 20 everyone will see the best of me. I’m working very hard in the gym because everyone knows that Beltran is a tough fighter, but I’m focused on winning because this is a world title elimination bout that will take me straight to the opportunity of fighting for a world title.”