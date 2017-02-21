Bellew Has Horrible Horrendous Time In Camp

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has said that he has had a ‘Horrible’ and ‘Horrendous’ time in training camp whilst preparing for his heavyweight clash with bitter domestic rival David Haye at the O2 Arena in London on March 4.

Whilst Haye has reported that he has enjoyed an excellent and relaxing camp in the sunshine of Miami,Florida, Bellew, in contrast has been suffering like never before.

"Last week was an absolutely horrendous week," Bellew told Sky Sports. "If I put it into comparison to his, what I heard him saying: ’I love this camp, it’s been absolutely fantastic. I wish I could stay for longer and the camp could just keep going on and on.’

"Well, I’ll be honest, my camp has been horrible, horrendous. I have killed myself in the gym, time and time again. I’ve had about four heart attacks. I died on the treadmill on Saturday.

"I’ve mixed sparring partners up. I’ve done tons upon tons of rounds with big, heavy lumps who are trying to take my head off. I hate camp, but it’s all going to pay off when I hit you in that ridiculous haircut on March 4."

Bellew, who will be stepping up to heavyweight for the first time, has been sparring with London heavyweight Dereck Chisora.

The WBC cruiserweight champ added: "He(Chisora) is a long-time friend of mine ’Del Boy’, but let me tell you when the bell goes there ain’t no friendship there.

"Del Boy says to me: ’Tony, when you beat him, will you fight me?’ I said: ’you’re nuts, boy.’

"Del Boy is a true heavyweight. I’m fighting this guy and in my opinion, he’s not a true heavyweight, he’s a big cruiserweight. I’m facing something that I’ve seen before."