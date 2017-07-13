BBBOC Championship News

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)

SAM SEXTON v GARY CORNISH

A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Paul Graham.

CRUISERWEIGHT

MATTHEW ASKIN (Holder)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

FRANK BUGLIONI (Holder) v CALLUM JOHNSON

The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 9th August 2017, the contest to take place by the end of November 2017.

HOSEA BURTON v ANTHONY YARDE

The Stewards decided to put out the above final eliminator contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 9th August 2017, the contest to take place by the end of November 2017.

JOEL MCINTYRE v LIAM CONROY

Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above eliminator contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.

This contest is also for Joel McIntyre’s English Light Heavyweight Championship.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

ROCKY FIELDING (Holder) v JAMIE COX

Jamie Cox withdrew from the the above contest.

ZACH PARKER v LUKE BLACKLEDGE

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Errol Johnson for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 2nd September 2017 in Burton.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

TOMMY LANGFORD (Holder) v JACK ARNFIELD

Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

JOE MULLENDER v ELLIOTT MATTHEWS

Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 14th June 2017, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Andy Ayling. The above eliminator contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

This contest is also for Joe Mullender’s English Middleweight Championship.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder)

DAMON JONES v JAMES METCALF

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date as yet to be advised in Leeds.

WELTERWEIGHT

BRADLEY SKEETE (Holder)

JOHN O’DONNELL v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA

The above final eliminator contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall.

This contest is also for John O’Donnell’s English Welterweight Championship.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

TYRONE NURSE (Holder) v JACK CATERALL

The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2017 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds.

ROBBIE DAVIES JNR. v JOE HUGHES

Following agreement from the parties the Stewards postponed the purse bids for the above final eliminator contest.

LIGHTWEIGHT

ROBBIE BARRETT (Holder) v LEWIS RITSON

The above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn, will take place on Saturday, 16th September 2017 in Sheffield.

JOE MURRAY v MATTHEW FAGAN

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Wood, will take place on Saturday, 2nd September 2017 in Manchester.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

MARTIN JOSEPH WARD (Holder) v ANTHONY CACACE

The above contest to be promoted by Pat Magee, will take place on Saturday, 15th July 2017 at Wembley Arena, London.

RONNIE CLARK v ZELFA BARRETT

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

SAM BOWEN v CRAIG POXTON

Craig Poxton withdrew from the above eliminator contest.

FEATHERWEIGHT

RYAN WALSH (Holder) v ISAAC LOWE

Following agreement being reached between the parties the above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

THOMAS PATRICK WARD (Holder)

BANTAMWEIGHT

JOSH WALE (Holder) v DON BROADHURST

The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

UKASHIR FAROOQ v SCOTT ALLAN

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Iain Wilson, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 in Paisley.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

CHARLIE EDWARDS (Holder) v MATTHEW CHANDA

Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn will take place in September at a venue as yet to be advised.

FLYWEIGHT

ANDREW SELBY (Holder)

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP

HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)

NICK WEBB v NATHAN GORMAN

The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2017 in Leeds.

CRUISERWEIGHT

ARFAN IQBAL (Holder)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

JOEL MCINTYRE (Holder) v LIAM CONROY

Following injury to Dec Spelman, the Stewards approved a request from Promoter Joshua Goodwin for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.

This is also an eliminator for the British Light Heavyweight Championship.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

DARRYLL WILLIAMS (Holder)

LEON MCKENZIE v ALAN HIGGINS

Due to injury to Alan Higgins, a new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Stephen Goodwin for the above eliminator contest.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

JOE MULLENDER (Holder) v ELLIOTT MATTHEWS

Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 14th June 2017, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Andy Ayling. The above contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

This contest is also an eliminator for the British Middleweight Championship.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

TED CHEESEMAN (Holder)

WELTERWEIGHT

JOHN O’DONNELL (Holder) v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA

The above contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.

This contest is also a final eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

GLENN FOOT (Holder) v AKEEM ENNIS-BROWN

The above voluntary defence to be promoted by Philip Jeffries, will take place on Sunday, 16th July 2017 in Sunderland. The winner to defend against Sam O’Maison.

RAKEEM NOBLE v PHILIP BOWES

The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Joshua Goodwin for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.

LIGHTWEIGHT

LEE APPLEYARD (Holder) v MARCUS FFRENCH

The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised. The winner to defend against Myron Mills.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)

SAM BOWEN v CRAIG POXTON

Craig Poxton withdrew from the above contest.

FEATHERWEIGHT

SAMIR MOUNEIMNE (Holder)

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

JOSH KENNEDY (Holder)

BANTAMWEIGHT Vacant)

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)

FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)