BBBOC Championship News

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)
SAM SEXTON v GARY CORNISH
A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Paul Graham.
CRUISERWEIGHT
MATTHEW ASKIN (Holder)
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
FRANK BUGLIONI (Holder) v CALLUM JOHNSON
The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 9th August 2017, the contest to take place by the end of November 2017.
HOSEA BURTON v ANTHONY YARDE
The Stewards decided to put out the above final eliminator contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 9th August 2017, the contest to take place by the end of November 2017.
JOEL MCINTYRE v LIAM CONROY
Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above eliminator contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.
This contest is also for Joel McIntyre’s English Light Heavyweight Championship.
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
ROCKY FIELDING (Holder) v JAMIE COX
Jamie Cox withdrew from the the above contest.
ZACH PARKER v LUKE BLACKLEDGE
The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Errol Johnson for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 2nd September 2017 in Burton.
MIDDLEWEIGHT
TOMMY LANGFORD (Holder) v JACK ARNFIELD
Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
JOE MULLENDER v ELLIOTT MATTHEWS
Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 14th June 2017, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Andy Ayling. The above eliminator contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
This contest is also for Joe Mullender’s English Middleweight Championship.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder)
DAMON JONES v JAMES METCALF
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date as yet to be advised in Leeds.
WELTERWEIGHT
BRADLEY SKEETE (Holder)
JOHN O’DONNELL v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA
The above final eliminator contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall.
This contest is also for John O’Donnell’s English Welterweight Championship.
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
TYRONE NURSE (Holder) v JACK CATERALL
The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2017 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds.
ROBBIE DAVIES JNR. v JOE HUGHES
Following agreement from the parties the Stewards postponed the purse bids for the above final eliminator contest.
LIGHTWEIGHT
ROBBIE BARRETT (Holder) v LEWIS RITSON
The above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn, will take place on Saturday, 16th September 2017 in Sheffield.
JOE MURRAY v MATTHEW FAGAN
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Wood, will take place on Saturday, 2nd September 2017 in Manchester.
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT
MARTIN JOSEPH WARD (Holder) v ANTHONY CACACE
The above contest to be promoted by Pat Magee, will take place on Saturday, 15th July 2017 at Wembley Arena, London.
RONNIE CLARK v ZELFA BARRETT
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
SAM BOWEN v CRAIG POXTON
Craig Poxton withdrew from the above eliminator contest.
FEATHERWEIGHT
RYAN WALSH (Holder) v ISAAC LOWE
Following agreement being reached between the parties the above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
THOMAS PATRICK WARD (Holder)
BANTAMWEIGHT
JOSH WALE (Holder) v DON BROADHURST
The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
UKASHIR FAROOQ v SCOTT ALLAN
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Iain Wilson, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 in Paisley.
SUPER FLYWEIGHT
CHARLIE EDWARDS (Holder) v MATTHEW CHANDA
Following agreement being reached between the parties, the above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn will take place in September at a venue as yet to be advised.
FLYWEIGHT
ANDREW SELBY (Holder)
ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP
HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)
NICK WEBB v NATHAN GORMAN
The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2017 in Leeds.
CRUISERWEIGHT
ARFAN IQBAL (Holder)
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
JOEL MCINTYRE (Holder) v LIAM CONROY
Following injury to Dec Spelman, the Stewards approved a request from Promoter Joshua Goodwin for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.
This is also an eliminator for the British Light Heavyweight Championship.
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
DARRYLL WILLIAMS (Holder)
LEON MCKENZIE v ALAN HIGGINS
Due to injury to Alan Higgins, a new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Stephen Goodwin for the above eliminator contest.
MIDDLEWEIGHT
JOE MULLENDER (Holder) v ELLIOTT MATTHEWS
Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 14th June 2017, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Andy Ayling. The above contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
This contest is also an eliminator for the British Middleweight Championship.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
TED CHEESEMAN (Holder)
WELTERWEIGHT
JOHN O’DONNELL (Holder) v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA
The above contest to be promoted by Joshua Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.
This contest is also a final eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship.
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
GLENN FOOT (Holder) v AKEEM ENNIS-BROWN
The above voluntary defence to be promoted by Philip Jeffries, will take place on Sunday, 16th July 2017 in Sunderland. The winner to defend against Sam O’Maison.
RAKEEM NOBLE v PHILIP BOWES
The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Joshua Goodwin for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 9th September 2017 at York Hall, London.
LIGHTWEIGHT
LEE APPLEYARD (Holder) v MARCUS FFRENCH
The Stewards approved a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised. The winner to defend against Myron Mills.
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)
SAM BOWEN v CRAIG POXTON
Craig Poxton withdrew from the above contest.
FEATHERWEIGHT
SAMIR MOUNEIMNE (Holder)
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
JOSH KENNEDY (Holder)
BANTAMWEIGHT Vacant)
SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)
FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)