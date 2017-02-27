class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Barrios Vs Suarez Headline Undercard In Brooklyn



A pair of matchups highlight undercard action as unbeaten prospect Mario Barrios (17-0, 9 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Yardley Suarez (20-6, 11 KOs) in a super lightweight bout while junior welterweight contender Sergey Lipinets (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Clarence Booth (14-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn,New York.

 

The March 4 event is headlined by the welterweight world title unification showdown between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia, Showtime Boxing televise at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battling once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cotain a super welterweight title eliminator bout.

 

Additional undercard action will feature popular local star Heather Hardy (18-0, 4 KOs), who will now battle Hungary’s Edina Kiss (13-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout, while Philadelphia-native Thomas Velasquez (6-0, 4 KOs) enters the ring in a six-round lightweight affair.

 

Rounding out the night of fights are Colorado’s Rickey Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a six-round featherweight clash against Houston’s Pablo Cruz(14-1, 6 KOs) and 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins, who makes his pro debut in a four-round welterweight contest against Mexico’sMario Perez (1-0).

 

A tall fighter for his division at more than six feet, the 21-year-old Barrios picked up seven victories in a jam-packed 2015 in which he stopped five opponents inside the distance. The San Antonio-native turned pro in 2013 and is on the fast track towards a world title shot as he defeated Devis Boschiero in a 12-round bout in July 2016 and followed it up with a second round knockout of Claudio Rosendo Tapia in December. He will be challenged by the 22-year-old Suarez of Sinaloa, Mexico who picked up five wins in 2016 and stopped Christian Valverde in the fifth-round of his last bout.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd