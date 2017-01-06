Barnes,Geraghty And Ward Fight In Belfast On February 18

Former Irish amateur star Paddy Barnes will make his second professional appearance against an opponent to be confirmed at the Belfast Waterfront Hall in Northern Ireland on Saturday 18th February.

Belfast’s two-time Olympic medallist received an incredible reception on his pro debut last time out at the Titanic Exhibition Centre and is delighted to be returning to the ring next month for what promises to be another top evening of boxing for the city.

His victory on November 5th came via an unusual ending after the outclassed Stefan Slavchev inexplicably lifted Barnes during the fourth round and was consequently disqualified.

After a short Christmas break, Paddy is back in the gym and preparing for a huge 2017. The ferocious Flyweight is promising another unforgettable night for his army of fans and is aiming to kick the New Year off in style.

"The atmosphere for my debut was unbelievable and I can’t wait to return," said Barnes. "Irish boxing just keeps getting better and I’m delighted to be a part of it. We have some really exciting plans for the next twelve months and it all begins at the Belfast Waterfront on February 18th."

Other additions on the card include Dublin’s Declan Geraghty (14-1-0, 4 KO’s), who will face Belfast’s James Tennyson (17-2-0, 13 KO’s) for the Vacant Irish Super-Featherweight title.



Belfast Light-Heavyweight talent Steven Ward will aim to improve his unbeaten record to 3-0 when he fights on the undercard



Ward made a perfect start to life in the paid code, outpointing the tricky Merdjidin Yuseinov on his pro debut at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in November before overcoming experienced journeyman Remigijus Ziausys four weeks later in Coventry.



Now the former Irish amateur standout is preparing himself for a busy 2017, starting off with a four round contest in his home city next month. The 26 year-old 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is promising another strong performance for Belfast fight fans.



“The plans my team have in place are exciting and exactly what I need at this stage of my career," said Ward. "My two fights at the end of 2016 were great learning fights and I can’t wait to go again in my own city in February. I’m improving with every fight and hopefully we’ll see some late stoppages as I progress."



