Arroyo Returns On Sept 9

Two-time world challenger McWilliams Arroyo, will feature in the show "Noche de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights," on Saturday, September 9, at El San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan.

Arroyo (16-3, 14 KOs) will return to the ring after 17 months of inactivity following a unanimous decision loss on April 23, 2016, when he challenged then-WBC flyweight champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in California, to face former Mexican world champion Hernan "Tyson" Márquez in a WBO Latino flyweight (112 pounds) bout scheduled to 10 rounds.

"We will back to the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino to present "Noche de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights" with McWilliams Arroyo, who everyone knows of his quality and competitiveness at 112 pounds, facing a good opponent like former champion Tyson Marquez, which is a guarantee that fans will see a great event," said promoter Iván Rivera, President of PRBBP. "Meanwhile, we are working on the making of a good card with other interesting fights that we will be announcing soon."

While, Márquez, 28, was a WBA flyweight champion between 2011 and 2012 and has faced strong fighters of 112 and 115 pounds, including McWilliams’ twin brother, McJoe Arroyo, who knocked him out in 11 rounds in 2014.