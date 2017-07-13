class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Arias Puts Middleweight Division On Notice



Undefeated IBF #6 middleweight contender, Luis Arias(18-0, 9 KOs), is coming off a stellar performance, winning by fifth round knockout against once beaten, Arif Magomedov. He now has his sights set on conquering the whole entire middleweight division.

 

"Every fighter in the middleweight division needs to take note, I’m coming for all Y’all, especially the Golovkin vs. Canelo winner," said Luis Arias. "Billy Joe Saunders can get a beating too. I have the skills, hunger and heart to become the unified middleweight champion of the world. I’m going to make a statement in every fight moving forward. I won’t be denied."

 

In addition, Arias gives his thoughts on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregorshowdown taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26th.

 

"I think the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight is going to be bad for boxing, but good for MMA," Arias continued. "Never will an MMA fighter be on a stage like this. Floyd is going to mop him up. I think I would whoop McGregor’s ass if we fought in the ring. He would have the advantage in the octagon, but I know with some MMA training, I would give him some serious problems."




Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd