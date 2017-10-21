Andrade And Fox Make Weight

2 time Jr. Middleweight World Champion Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade weighed in for his first ever Middleweight bout at a ready 160 lbs, while opponent Alantez "Slyaza" Fox came in at a 159.5 lbs.
The 12-round Middleweight co-feature battle will take place from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York on tomorrow
’s HBO "Boxing After Dark" starting at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT
featuring main event Jezereel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado in a 12 round WBA Jr. Lightweight title bout.
The Andrade-Fox bout is being co-promoted by Joe Deguardia’s Star Boxing®, Banner Promotions, A Team Promotions in association with Dibella Entertainment.