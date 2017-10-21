Tweet Andrade And Fox Make Weight



2 time Jr. Middleweight World Champion Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade weighed in for his first ever Middleweight bout at a ready 160 lbs, while opponent Alantez "Slyaza" Fox came in at a 159.5 lbs.

10:05 p.m. ET/PT featuring main event Jezereel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado in a 12 round WBA Jr. Lightweight title bout. The 12-round Middleweight co-feature battle will take place from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York on tomorrow ’s HBO "Boxing After Dark" starting atfeaturing main event Jezereel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado in a 12 round WBA Jr. Lightweight title bout. The Andrade-Fox bout is being co-promoted by Joe Deguardia’s Star Boxing®, Banner Promotions, A Team Promotions in association with Dibella Entertainment.





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet