Ancajas Silences Belfast

Jerwin Ancajas shattered Jamie Conlan’s dream as he stopped the Irishman in six rounds, retaining his IBF Super Flyweight Championship in front of Conlan’s hometown fans.

Conlan was down in round one from a delayed body shot and he never really recovered as his Filipino opponent put on a masterclass to comprehensively dismiss the Irish "Mexican". There was some confusion over what caused the first knockdown, whether a delayed body blow or leg injury, but considering that every body shot thereafter caused Conlan real dismay I think it’s clear to tell what did the damage.

Conlan’s night went from bad to worse as he suffered a cut at the beginning of round two but he tried to bite down on his gumshield and go to war the same way we’ve seen him do so many times in the past, however standing in front of him was an opponent unlike any he had seen before. Conlan displayed his usual bravery but he could not settle into any kind of rhythm, the plan was to box at range but he just could not get off, as Ancajas walked him down with frightening patience and then sank a left to the body in round three that doubled Conlan up, Conlan staggered into his corner and Ancajas followed before putting him down again with a second left hand to the body. Conlan rose and somehow withstood an brutal onslaught but the writing was on the wall. The Belfast crowd found their voice and willed their man on but Conlan was being undone by every body attack and he was felled again by a left hook in round four. The referee would have been within his rights to stop the fight at any point but he allowed Conlan to continue but the challenger could not find a single punch to trouble the Manny Pacquiao trained fighter. Ancajas lost a point in round five for three consecutive low blows but it did not turn the tide of the fight and soon enough the end was nigh. Both men clashed in the centre of the ring and a right hand from Ancajas landed around the ear of Conlan, knocking him down once again and this time the referee showed mercy on Conlan to end proceedings right there. It was a great away performance from the buzzsaw that is Ancajas, he has real star potential.

Conlan will learn from this and he can come again, there is no shame in this defeat, whilst Ancajas showed he is more than ready to step up and compete with the rest of the names at Super Flyweight. The Super Fly division is making waves in America with their own brand and Ancajas certainly belongs in that bracket.