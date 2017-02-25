class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Alvarez Ko’s Bute In 5



Elieder Alvarez overcame a slow start to score a massive fifth round knockout over former IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Friday night.

 

The first two rounds were difficult to separate the two but Bute seemed to be gaining the upper hand when two heavy right hands from Alvarez sent Bute crashing to the canvas. Bute tried to regain his feet but the fight was stopped. Alvarez improves to 22-0 and can now look forward to a WBC light heavyweight title clash with champion Adonis Stevenson.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd