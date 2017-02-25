Alvarez Ko’s Bute In 5

Elieder Alvarez overcame a slow start to score a massive fifth round knockout over former IBF super middleweight champion Lucian Bute at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Friday night.

The first two rounds were difficult to separate the two but Bute seemed to be gaining the upper hand when two heavy right hands from Alvarez sent Bute crashing to the canvas. Bute tried to regain his feet but the fight was stopped. Alvarez improves to 22-0 and can now look forward to a WBC light heavyweight title clash with champion Adonis Stevenson.