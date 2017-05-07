class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Alvarez Dominates Chavez Jr, Golovkin Up Next





Shortly after completely dominating fellow Mexican Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez announced to the crowd that he will be facing undefeated world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on September 16.

 

What was billed as bitter Mexican rivalry turned into a seriously one sided affair as Alvarez completely dominated the bigger Chavez Jr over 12 rounds.

 

Alvarez battered Chavez from the start and put the hurt on him further in round’s four,five and six. Chavez Jr tried to up the pace in the second part of the fight but Alvarez remained in control to secure a 120-108 points win on all three judges cards.

 

As soon as the verdict was announced it was announced that Alvarez would be challenging WBC,WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in the fight of 2017 on September 16.

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd