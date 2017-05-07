Alvarez Dominates Chavez Jr, Golovkin Up Next

Shortly after completely dominating fellow Mexican Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez announced to the crowd that he will be facing undefeated world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on September 16.

What was billed as bitter Mexican rivalry turned into a seriously one sided affair as Alvarez completely dominated the bigger Chavez Jr over 12 rounds.

Alvarez battered Chavez from the start and put the hurt on him further in round’s four,five and six. Chavez Jr tried to up the pace in the second part of the fight but Alvarez remained in control to secure a 120-108 points win on all three judges cards.

As soon as the verdict was announced it was announced that Alvarez would be challenging WBC,WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in the fight of 2017 on September 16.