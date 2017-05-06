class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Alvarez And Chavez Jr Make Weight


Hogan Photos/Golden Boy
Hogan Photos/Golden Boy

Alvarez And Chavez Jr Make Weight

Saul Alvarez and Julio Cesarean Chavez Jr both scaled 164lbs ahead of their all Mexican cash at the Thomas Mobile Arena In Las Vegas on Saturday night.


Saul Alvarez 164lbs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 164lb
Contracted weight 164.5 lbs.

 

Other weights from Las Vegas
Super middleweight David Lemieux 163 vs. Marcos Reyes 163
weltetweight Lucas Matthysse 147 vs. Emmanuel Taylor 147
Featherweight JoJo Diaz 125.5 vs. Manuel Avila 125Ryan García 131.75 vs. Tyrone Luckey 131.5
light flyweight Marlen Esparza 110.5 vs. Samantha Salazar 111
junuor middleweight Raúl Curiel 148.5 vs. Jesus Sánchez 148.5
super bantamweight Ronny Rios 122 vs. Daniel Noriega 122
lightweight Joseph Aguirre 135 vs. Angel Aispuro 134

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd