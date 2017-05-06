Alvarez And Chavez Jr Make Weight

Saul Alvarez and Julio Cesarean Chavez Jr both scaled 164lbs ahead of their all Mexican cash at the Thomas Mobile Arena In Las Vegas on Saturday night.



Saul Alvarez 164lbs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 164lb

Contracted weight 164.5 lbs.

Other weights from Las Vegas

Super middleweight David Lemieux 163 vs. Marcos Reyes 163

weltetweight Lucas Matthysse 147 vs. Emmanuel Taylor 147

Featherweight JoJo Diaz 125.5 vs. Manuel Avila 125Ryan García 131.75 vs. Tyrone Luckey 131.5

light flyweight Marlen Esparza 110.5 vs. Samantha Salazar 111

junuor middleweight Raúl Curiel 148.5 vs. Jesus Sánchez 148.5

super bantamweight Ronny Rios 122 vs. Daniel Noriega 122

lightweight Joseph Aguirre 135 vs. Angel Aispuro 134