Ali Defeats Crafty Johan Perez

By: Ron Valderrama: Sadam Ali (25-1, 14 KOs), defeated a crafty Johan Perez (22-4-4, 15 KOs) last night in Tucson, picking up the vacant WBA International welterweight title. The event was held at the Casiino Del Sol and was presented by Golden Boy Promotions in Association with Showdown Promotions and televised on ESPN

The 10-round bout was the main event of the evening and was a display of great skill by both fighters. The awkward and moving forward style of Perez forced Ali to contantly make adjustments.

From the first bell, Perez applied presure on Ali, but paid the price in round-3 when Ali took advantage of an opening, dropping the stubborn Perez for a count which he survived.

In round-8, Perez landed a crushing blow that stunned Ali for a moment, the action was toe-to-toe. Overall, Ali landed the more precise punches the entire fight, taking advantage of counter punches when Perez would throw punches. The fight went the distance, the judges score the bout 98-91, 97-92 X 2.