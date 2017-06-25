Adamek Outclasses Haumono

Former world cruiserweight champion Tomasz “Goral” Adamek, 51-3-(30), scored a near shutout 10 round unanimous points win over Solomon Haumono, 24-4-(21) at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday.

The heavyweight bout saw Adamek win by scores of 100-90 and 99-91 twice.

On the same card former WBO cruiserweight king Krzysztof Glowacki was fighting for the first since losing his title against Alexander Usyk by scoring a sixth round tko win over the previously unbeaten Hizni Altunkaya.

Other results

Cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak w pts 10 Ismayl Sillakh, 96-92, 95-93, 95-93.

Junior middleweight Maciej Sulęcki w tko 3 Damian Bonelli

Cruiserweight Adam Balski w ko 4 Lukasz Janik