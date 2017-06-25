class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Adamek Outclasses Haumono



Former world cruiserweight champion Tomasz “Goral” Adamek, 51-3-(30), scored a near shutout 10 round unanimous points win over Solomon Haumono, 24-4-(21) at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday.

 

The heavyweight bout saw Adamek win by scores of 100-90 and 99-91 twice.

 

On the same card former WBO cruiserweight king Krzysztof Glowacki was fighting for the first since losing his title against Alexander Usyk by scoring a sixth round tko win over the previously unbeaten Hizni Altunkaya.

 

Other results

Cruiserweight Mateusz Masternak w pts 10 Ismayl Sillakh, 96-92, 95-93, 95-93.

Junior middleweight Maciej Sulęcki w tko 3 Damian Bonelli

Cruiserweight Adam Balski w ko 4 Lukasz Janik

 


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd